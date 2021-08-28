TikTok has condemned the controversial Milk Crate Challenge craze after a number of serious injuries were reported and hospitals were clogged up.

The social media platform has issued a statement warning users that it will soon remove all videos of anyone attempting the dangerous stunt going forward.

The challenge involves people climbing up and down an unsecured pyramid made out of crates and usually results in a painful fall.

Videos have gone viral with people left in a heap on the floor.

TikTok has now moved to ban it with medics already overwhelmed during the pandemic.

The bonkers stunt usually results in a very painful fall.

A representative said in a statement that they will start to remove clips of the craze.

“TikTok prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts, and we remove videos and redirect searches to our Community Guidelines to discourage such content,” it said.

TikTok has disabled the ability to search for the term “milk crate challenge” amid growing concerns.