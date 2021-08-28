The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) in the Northern Region has announced a temporal shut down of its intake plant at Nawuni.

This follows the announcement of the impending spillage of the Bagre dam.

According to the GWCL, the current water level stands at 31.50 feet even before the spillage.

The company said the maximum level the plant should take is 36 feet. GWCL is, thus, anticipating that the spillage would pose a threat to the dam.

A statement, issued by the Public Relations Manager, Nii Abbey Nicholas, said any intake above the estimated maximum point, would put the plant in danger.

He, therefore, urged residents to conserve water in the coming days.

