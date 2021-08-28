Some residents of Abesim, a town rocked by the gruesome murder of two children, say they suspect the alleged murderer to be a serial killer.

They have asked the police to look into the mysterious disappearance of people in the area.

The arrest of Richard Appiah and a subsequent police search of his house revealed the bodies of two children, aged 12 and 15.

Pieces of flesh suspected to be human parts were also found stocked in a fridge in his house.

In an interaction with Luv FM, the mother of Stephen Sarpong, one of the victims believes her son’s death may lead to exposing the suspect’s hidden serial crimes.

“The suspect joined us to search for my son; we never suspected he was the one who had killed him. It wasn’t for my son’s death; we would never have arrested him because he has killed many people.

“In this room, they found women braziers, school uniforms. Does he sell braziers? So I believe my son sacrificed his life for this killer to be exposed for the safety of all,” Eunice Yeboah Asuama said.

Abesim, a town almost tied to Sunyani in the Bono Region, has a history of ritual murders.

But residents are shocked at the latest brutal murder in its Alaska suburb.

It’s been a week since the decapitated body of Stephen Sarpong, 15 and the lifeless body of Louis Agyemang, 12, were found in this house.

A resident told JoyNews he remembers seeing the suspect, Richard Appiah, 28, and one of the victims, Louis Agyemang, a day before the boy’s disappearance.

“About 3.30 pm on Thursday I saw the suspect and one of the boys he killed walk past this road, the boy was holding a bottle of water and coke with his bag, I thought the boy was his brother until the next day we heard he has killed him,” he said.

The Abesim-Alaska murder has triggered renewed fear and anxiety amongst people whose loved ones have gone missing in the town.

One of them is Kwaku Nyamekye, a carpenter whose shop sits a few metres from the crime scene. His teenage son, Kingsley Boakye Dankwah, has been missing for a month. He fears the boy may have fallen victim.

According to him, he fears his son may have fallen victim and may be part of the bodies found in the house.

“I have heard of the discoveries of the bodies in that house; that is why I want to get close to the police to find out if my boy has fallen victim to this guy,” he told Joy News.

The Abesim Chief recently suggested the suspect might be mentally imbalanced. But many residents disagree with the suggestion.