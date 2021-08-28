A surveillance camera has captured the moments two women walked into a supermarket pretending to be selecting items from a shelf before stealing products.
The video shows the two suspects in colourful outfits, making it hard for anyone to suspect they were on a mission to steal.
One of the suspects swiftly moved close to a shelf with well-arranged products as she prompts her colleague to watch for anyone approaching.
The duo later reached into a fridge, picked items and put some under their outfits.
The video online is blurry, making it hard to identify the thieves.
Watch video below: