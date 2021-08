A video of foreign teenage students learning Twi in class has gone viral on social media.

The video, sighted on a Facebook page called Akan Phonie, had a class teacher who seems to be of Ghanaian origin teaching students Twi.

The class teacher, whose name was revealed to be Patricia Amarteifio, was seen teaching the students how to pronounce their Akan names among other Twi sentences.

The setting of the class makes it obvious that it is outside Ghana.

Watch video below: