Several tenants have been displaced after an inferno raged an entire house at Meduma Asorenkwanta in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region.

Though the cause of the incident is not yet known, some residents suspect a poor electric connection in the house.

The fire occurred when no one was at the house except a helpless child who then moved out screaming fiercely, thereby, attracting the attention of neighbours who came to her rescue.

Witnesses say it took firefighters from Mamponten close to half an hour to arrive at the fire scene.

The landlady of the house, Precious Abena, wouldn’t speak with the press but began to count her losses.

The residents are, therefore, calling on the government through the National Disaster Management Organisation and other benevolent organisations to come to their aid.

No casualties were recorded.