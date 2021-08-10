Fire has gutted the house of Ghanaian actress and television presenter, Beverly Afaglo.

It destroyed the entire building and all its contents, leaving only its brick frame.

This unfortunate incident happened on Monday, August 9, 2021.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained but its level of destruction is all too visible.

The actress, who is also the wife of Eugene Baah, well known as Choirmaster of Praye fame, took to her Instagram page to break the sad news.

“My house burnt down to ashes within 4hrs …Everything gone. I’m left with what I wore out that’s all,” she wrote on her IG page.

She was, however, thankful they escaped unhurt.

“Thank God there are no casualties but where do I start from? 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Watch videos below: