Young Ghanaian actress, Evelyn Addo, who is noted for the role she played as Nina in the series ‘Home Sweet Home’ has reportedly tied the knot.

Though details of the ceremony remain scanty, a photo that captured the actress and her husband has popped up on social media.

In the photo, the newlyweds were spotted in white apparel as they beam with smiles for the camera.

She was spotted in lace adorned with beads and a big long wig coupled with a slight makeup to complement her look while the husband wore a kaftan.

The photo has the inscription, Just married on it.

Evelyn Addo and her husband.

The photo has garnered massive reactions on social media amid congratulatory messages to the couple.