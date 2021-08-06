Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has lighted up social media with a new video.

In the video, Miss Benson served her fans with an eye-popping video of her hourglass figure.

Clad in a matching grey outfit with the inscription forever at the breast area, she gave fans seductive poses in front of the camera.

A lady in her company, believed to be her friend, dragged her away from the camera but Maame Serwaa ordered to be left alone.

Wearing very long hair, Maame Serwaa had her hands all over her hair while she gave off a 360 pose as she flaunts her good looks.

Amidst the display of her goodies, she shouted thick is bae.

Watch the video below: