Young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, has again served her fans with an eye-popping video of her hourglass figure in a new video.

In the video, which has got many Ghanaians talking, the actress was clad in a bodycon crop top and mini-skirt which gave way to her enticing body.

Enjoying the company of her friends, they jammed to Ed Sheeran’s Shape of you song.

She danced her hearts out and gave a 360 pose following calls and screams from the friends she was spotted with.

Many fans and followers, who have sighted the video on Instagram, have taken to the comment section to express diverse views.

Watch the video below: