Maame Serwaa

Some Ghanaians are in shock over young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa‘s latest video on social media.

In the video, which has popped up online, the actress has been captured with a heavy backside which has got fans talking.

 The actress, born Clara Amoateng Benson, is known for her heavy boobs which she said is a hereditary trait that runs in her maternal lineage.

However, the video, which has caught the attention of many, saw her in a tiger design bodycon skirt and orange crop top.

She gave off a 360 pose to flaunt the unusual backside to give fans a full glimpse.

READ ALSO:

Fans, who have been left in awe, asked if it was the same old Maame Serwaa.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by F.A.M.E (For All Made Equal) (@gh_gossip_corner)




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR