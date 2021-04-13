Some Ghanaians are in shock over young Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa‘s latest video on social media.

In the video, which has popped up online, the actress has been captured with a heavy backside which has got fans talking.

The actress, born Clara Amoateng Benson, is known for her heavy boobs which she said is a hereditary trait that runs in her maternal lineage.

However, the video, which has caught the attention of many, saw her in a tiger design bodycon skirt and orange crop top.

She gave off a 360 pose to flaunt the unusual backside to give fans a full glimpse.

Fans, who have been left in awe, asked if it was the same old Maame Serwaa.

Watch the video below: