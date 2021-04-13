She has received N1,000,000.00 (GH¢15,164.88) from former Imo Chief of Staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Nigeria

The physically challenged lady, who went viral after a video of her hawking on the street surfaced, has finally received help.

Recall a lady was all over the internet after a video of her selling sachet water on the street despite her disability went viral.

In the video, the lady was seen with her right leg amputated as she walks with the support of a wooden crutch selling her bottled and ‘pure water’ on the street.

Well, the lady, identified as Mary Daniel, has finally received help after her video went viral.

She has received N1,000,000.00 (GH¢15,164.89) from former Imo Chief of Staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, Nigeria.