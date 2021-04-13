The Western Regional Police Command has disclosed the amount of money stolen from a couple during a robbery operation at Takoradi Amanful in the Western Region.

Residents say the robbers trailed the couple from a bank where they had gone to withdraw a colossal amount of money.

The couple, suspecting danger, parked their private vehicle at East Amanful only to be attacked by the suspects who were on a motorbike.

The armed men shot in the thighs of their victims, took the bag containing the money and drove off on their motorbikes in the full glare of the public.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Tuesday, the Western Regional Police Command Public Relations Officer, DSP Olivia Adiku, said efforts have been intensified to get the culprits arrested.

She said the victim returned from Europe barely two weeks ago.

Charles Kwakye, 61, had lived in Switzerland and only came to Ghana to monitor a building project at Mpintsin in Takoradi.

“Whilst in their Hyundai sonata private car with registration number GE 4022-16 parked at Amanful near Anaji trotro station, they were accosted and attacked by six armed men on motorbikes. One of them got hold of their travelling bag containing cash the sum of 6,000 CFA, 50 Euros, 80 Switz Franc and GH¢12,700.00.

“There was a resistance between the victim and the robber. The robber shot the victim in the right chest and bolted with the bag and its contents,” she said.