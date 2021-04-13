Celebrity fanatics have devised new ways of eulogising their mentors. In recent times tattoos have become a norm.

However, a new father raised the bar when he revealed he had dedicated his days-old baby to artiste Wizkid.

The man, identified as Dera, took to social media to share photos of the dedication and baby christening.

Taking to his page, he shared photos of his newborn child with the photo of the artiste leaning against the wall near his child.

Netizens have, with mixed reactions, received the news, with some describing the act as complete senselessness.

Wizkid is, however, yet to comment on the issue, but some of his fans, who have followed him for years, believe he will not appreciate the gesture.