Kumawood actress, Maame Serwaa, known in private life as Clara Amoateng Benson, has left fans in shock with her latest social media post.

She once again stunned social media users with her heavy boobs which she said is a hereditary trait that runs in her maternal lineage.

Clad in a lemon green no hand bodycon dress, the actress was spotted displaying wild dance moves.

The texture of the dress gave way to her nipple as she was braless.

Fans, who have been left in awe, have expressed mixed reactions.

Watch the video below: