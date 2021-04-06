A hawker has been killed in an accident on the Anaji-Kansaworado highway in the Western Region.

According to reports, the owner of the car was a police officer who was pursuing another driver who had allegedly jumped the red light.

But in his pursuit, he lost control over the vehicle and crashed into the young lady who was hawking by the roadside.

The car caught fire and the victim died on the spot.

Witnesses say the police officer, who sustained various degrees of injuries, has been rushed to the hospital.

The burnt car has been towed from the scene.