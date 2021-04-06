Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, has urged anybody who has consumed any of the dolphins washed ashore to own up.

According to Madam Koomson, who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya East, this is to help present the people for medical checkups.

She made the call during a media briefing after she visited the Osu-Castle beach on Tuesday.

“I want to use this opportunity to plead with the community that if anyone has taken or consumed the fish please own up, so we can address any problem that may arise out of the consumption.

“Please cooperate with us and own up, so we can monitor you to know your health situation. If there are some in the market, please let us withdraw them. We are doing our best to know what caused that situation,” she appealed.

This comes after some dead dolphins were found at the shore of the Osu-Castle Beach.

A similar incident also occurred at the shore of Axim-Bewire and Keta where other sea mammals were sighted in the past few days.

According to reports, these dead dolphins were believed to have swallowed some unknown poisonous substances.

The chiefs and people of Axim Brewire have since called on the relevant stakeholders to investigate the current situation immediately to determine the cause of the problem and prevent any further occurrences of that nature.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries has given the assurance that the cause of these recent happenings will be unraveled within the shortest possible time.