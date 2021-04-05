The Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development has begun investigations into the death of some large species of fish spotted at the Osu-Castle beach on Friday, April 2.

In a press release dated April 4, the Ministry revealed that a team from the Fish Health Unit has visited the scene after receiving reports on April 3, of some dead dolphins found at the shore of the Osu-Castle Beach.

The statement also indicated that “seawater samples and fish samples have been collected to carry out examinations on the fish gills.”

“Other historical examinations will be conducted to carry out any pathological cause,” it added.

Reports reaching JoyNews indicated that over 60 dead dolphins together with other sea mammals have been sighted at the shore of Axim-Bewire and Keta in the past few days.

Although the cause of death has not been established, the dead dolphins found at Axim-Bewire on April 4, have gone missing while processed dolphins now attract high market prices in the area.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Fisheries has given the assurance that the cause of these recent happenings will be unraveled within the shortest possible time.

“We are working hard to ascertain the actual cause of mortality of the fish,” the statement concluded.