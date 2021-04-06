It has emerged that the initial plan of the two teenagers, alleged to have killed a 10-year-old boy for rituals at Kasoa, was to kidnap the victim.



This, according to them, would have helped to demand a ransom of GHS5,000 from the family.

However, they resorted to the instant killing upon realising that the kidnap would be difficult.

These details popped up when the two suspects; Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kini, 18 appeared before the Ofaakor District Court.

The charge sheet filed at the court also revealed that the duo had for some time now been watching ‘money rituals’ television programmes where spiritualists tout their ability to make people wealthy, information which convinced them to contact a spiritualist in the Volta Region who asked for an amount of GHS 5,000 and human body parts for the rituals.

The two were arrested for allegedly murdering the 10-year-old boy for rituals in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.

The deceased, only identified as Ishmael, was found dead in an uncompleted building at Kasoa Lamptey in the same municipality.

The court, presided over by her worship, Rosemond Vera Ocloo, on Tuesday, April 6, granted an appeal by the police to carry out further investigations into the matter.

They have since been remanded into police custody to reappear on April 20.