Two teenagers, alleged to have killed an 11-year-old boy for rituals, have been remanded into police custody to reappear in court on April 20 by an Ofaakor District Court.

The two, Felix Nyarko Anane and Nicholas Kini, are standing trial for their role in the murder of the 11-year-old.

The court, presided over by her worship, Rosemond Vera Ocloo, on Tuesday, April 6, granted an appeal by the police to carry out further investigations into the matter.

The two were arrested for allegedly murdering the 1i-year-old boy for rituals in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.

The deceased, only identified as Ishmael, was found dead in an uncompleted building at Kasoa Lamptey in the same municipality.