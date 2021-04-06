Actor Prince David Osei has professed his love for his adorable wife after flaunting her in his latest social media post.

Mr Osei took to his Instagram page to share the photo which featured his wife.

Projecting the popular “behind every successful man there is a woman” saying, the actor took the fore position while his wife took the rare.

Husband and wife beamed with smiles as the camera gazed at them.

Mr Osei backed the photo with a lovely message to eulogise his wife with whom he has been married for 18 years.

The only person in the world, who understands me and know where I am going! God bless you for having my back always Wiffy ❤️.. 18years of friendship and still counting.

Watch the photo below: