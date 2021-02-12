Actor Prince David Osei has taken to social media to share rare photos of his first son which fans can’t stop admiring.

Wednesday, January 10, 2021, marked the birthday of her son, David Nana Osei.

To mark the young boy’s new age, the multi-talented actor decided to celebrate him on social media by posting his photos.

Father and son

Some of the photos captured father and son in lovely moments while others saw him in a solo pose.

Sharing the photo, the actor described him as his first blood in whom he is well pleased.

He also prayed for the new year to bring him good tidings.

🎂❤️👑 Happy birthday to my first blood in whom I am well pleased.. David Nana Osei Snr ❤️… Love you Son, you are a great inspiration! Grow in the grace of Elohim ❤️cover you with the blood of Elohim always🤩.

Elated fans have trooped to Mr Osei’s comment section to shower the young man with goodwill messages.