Comedian Funny Face has taken a swipe at colleague actor Prince David Osei after the latter made a comment under one of his Instagram posts.

According to Funny Face, Mr Osei shouldn’t sympathise with him because he is a hypocrite.

He disclosed that Mr Osei allegedly teamed up with comedians Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, Lil Win and General Ntetia to disgrace him.

“GYE NYAME ✊🔥 F**k you Prîñçë David… don’t let me start revealing ur secrets … u team up… with my haters Kalybos , Bismark . Lilwin and General Ntetia to disgrace me … u guys called fir a war … u can’t handle …ashawo boys … abortion killers… zz stilll ONE MAN THOUSAND [SIC].”

