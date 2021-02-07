Many find love at functions such as funerals and other social events. But, young Abena found love at a place no one will think about, the cemetery.

According to Abena, she stays with her mother at Ablekuma but visits her lover who lives at the Osu cemetery in Ghana’s capital Accra.

She tells EyeGhana, her mother knows about her relationship with Micheal who is comfortable residing among the dead.

Responding to why she chooses to spend days with her boyfriend at the cemetery, she observed, with a smile, that she is in love and believes all will be fine with her and her love.

According to her, fear is no longer a part of her very existence since she got convinced there is nothing to fear about staying at the cemetery.