A tipper truck has crushed a 22-year-old Senior High School leaver, Anita Asieduwaa Ama Nkrumah, to death. The beautiful lady was in a kitchen cooking at Senchi-Amanfrom in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region over the weekend.

According to reports, the tipper truck with registration number GN-6025-16 was on a dusty road close to a sand winning base which is about 150 meters from the home of the victim, when the incident happened.

The driver of the truck, as gathered, after filling the truck with sand, was negotiating a sharp bend on his way from the sight when the car lost its balance and fell on the kitchen, a detached, wooden makeshift structure located close to the road in which the victim was said to be preparing food, flattening it in the process.

The deceased, whose body was retrieved by the Police, has since been deposited at the morgue for autopsy.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Daniel Yeboah, Akosombo District Police Commander, who visited the scene when he had the information, said the police would hunt for the unidentified driver of the truck to help in the conduct of investigations into the accident.

The mother of the deceased, Patience Osabutey, who was in tears, said she was in the farm when she was called and informed about the incident.

According to her, her daughter was home in the morning when she set off to work, only to hear the gory news.

“I wasn’t at home [when the accident happened]. My daughter was home when I left. I received several calls while in the farm that there had been an accident at our house so I rushed back home. I was told she had suffered injuries to the hands and legs but a lot of people were wailing when I got home,” she narrated.

The deceased completed the Manya Krobo Senior High School at Odumase – Krobo in 2017 and was preparing to enter the Winneba Community Nursing Training College later in the year before the tragedy.

The accident attracted a large group of mourners to the house of the family.

The truck involved in the accident was later towed from the scene to the Senchi Police Station.