The Public Relations Officer of the Middle Belt Development Authority, Kwabena Boakye Asante, has explained why some contractors have completed their projects but have not received their payment.

According to Mr Asante, some contractors did not go through due processes before commencing the various projects.

Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, he alleged that some of them failed to bring their insurance and other documents needed to get their contracts activated.

‘’Before you are paid your documents are taken to the Ministry of Special Development Initiative then it is forwarded to the Ministry of Finance after which your details are given to the Controller and Accountant General for money to be paid. Now that they don’t have your details how do they pay you?’’ he asked.

Reacting to reports that some have done due diligence but monies are yet to be paid, he assured payments will soon be made and called for calm.

This follows reports that some new classroom blocks have been locked by some contractors at Oyibi and

other places while old school buildings are in deplorable state.

With classrooms crowded, pupils have no option than to adjust to the situation in this pandemic era.