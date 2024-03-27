Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Chamber of Construction Industry Emmanuel Cherry has expressed deep concern over the plight of contractors struggling over government unpaid arrears.

“Most contractors are suffering, they hardly survive because of government non-payment for the work they have done. That is the challenge we face as contractors” he lamented.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Mr Cherry said the prolonged delay in payment by government has prompted contractors to suspend operations.

He indicated that, the debt has affected other sectors of the economy including the manufacturing sector such as iron roads and cement roofing sheet production, leading to a significant decline in production.

Mr. Cherry also revealed that, the cumulative outstanding amount owed by the government is over GH¢20 billion cedis.

“We are owed more than 20 billion including interest on delayed payment. COCOBOD owes contractors over 4 billion, Road Fund about GH¢6 billion, GOG 5 billion+, and Get Fund owes contractors and has paid some but since 2019 we haven’t been paid.”

“90% of contractors including their workers and professionals are still home because of delayed payment by the government. It has affected the manufacturing sector, especially iron roads and cement roofing sheeting. Their production has reduced drastically because we don’t purchase goods from them” Mr. Cherry added.

The CEO Chamber of Construction Industry further underscored the need for dialogue with the government in resolving the issues.

“We are yet to meet the new Minister and need a stakeholder meeting. Until we meet Minister, it will be difficult to conclude on the matter,” he urged.

