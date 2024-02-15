The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has announced plans to establish a high-powered committee aimed at investigating the issue of outstanding payments to cocoa road contractors.

Mr. Bagbin stated that he has received numerous petitions from both cocoa road contractors and contractors affiliated with the Roads and Highways Ministry regarding the government’s failure to promptly disburse their outstanding payments.

The Concerned Cocoa Road Contractors Association of Ghana has expressed frustration over the delayed payment of funds owed to them for their work on various road projects across the nation.

In response to these concerns, Mr. Bagbin proposed the formation of a committee to thoroughly investigate the matter.

The former MP for Nadowli/Kaleo stressed the importance of collaboration between both parliamentary caucuses in addressing this issue effectively.

“I have received many petitions from contractors regarding non-payment of their labour, a lot of arrears from both COCOBOD and Roads and Highways. In fact, I propose setting up a high-powered committee to investigate that matter because it is very important.”

