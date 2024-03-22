Samuel Atta Akyea, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa South, has urged Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, to recall Parliament to address what he perceives as a potential obstruction to government operations.

His remarks follow Speaker Bagbin’s suspension of the approval process for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s newly nominated ministers.

Bagbin’s decision came in response to the Presidency’s request to withhold the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (commonly known as the anti-LGBTQ Bill) from being sent for President Akufo-Addo’s approval.

He justified his action by citing an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by the MP for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor, which he claimed prevented him from approving new ministers nominated by President Akufo-Addo.

But addressing the matter on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday, Atta Akyea emphasized the necessity for Parliament to reconvene and commence the vetting process for the appointees promptly.

He stressed the collaborative nature of governance, stating that the President cannot effectively operate without his appointees.

He underscored that recalling Parliament would not alter the status quo, likening it to not “crucifying Christ afresh.”

“The speaker should recall Parliament and set aside a day to vet the appointees to start their duties. Do you want to sabotage the President’s ruling of government? He can’t work alone; he needs his appointees. The speaker can recall Parliament at any time, after that, we can continue our break,” Atta Akyea urged.

The MP for Abuakwa South further urged Speaker Bagbin to reconsider his stance, rather than resort to retaliatory measures.

“I believe that the speaker will admit that he was wrong because it’s not tit for tat. If he wants to do that then it is revenge rather than upholding the constitution,” he said.

READ ALSO: