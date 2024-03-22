Abuakwa South Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Atta Akyea has said he would have apologised if he was Speaker Alban Bagbin over the decision to halt the approval of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

According to him, Speaker Bagbin should have reconsidered his action immediately.

“I am of the humble view that when men of renown see palpable errors on their part they should buckle and probably say I am sorry, I think I was misled. So that the business of government will not come to an unfortunate halt because of an obvious error coming from the speaker.

“So, I believe that If I were Mr Speaker, I would eat humble pie and say that the foundation of my action is not valid. There is no injunction restraining the parliament from considering the nominees of the president. Because the Dafeamekpor case relates to a different matter altogether,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Parliament, on Wednesday, March 20, halted the approval process for newly nominated Ministers and Deputy Ministers following an interlocutory injunction filed at the Supreme Court by South Dayi MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor.

However, Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Godfred Yeboah Dame has refuted the claims, stating he has not been served with any legal documents pertaining to such court proceedings.

The Attorney General’s disclosure, Mr Atta Akyea has underscored makes Speaker Bagbin’s decision is frightening and serious matter.

“The speaker again does something which is very frightening. The speaker comes out to say that in equal measure as you are respecting the injunctive processes in the Supreme Court, I will also not attend to your nominees and aid you to have them passed for the simple reason that I also have an injunction at the instance of honourable Dafeamekpor pending before the Supreme Court.

‘It turns out that that is not true. That is a very serious matter for the simple reason that at the level of intellectual evidence of the speaker, such fundamental errors cannot be committed,” he added.

