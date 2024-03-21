Abuakwa South Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Atta Akyea, has stated President Nana Akufo-Addo is law abiding and cannot be held to ransom.

The lawmaker’s comment comes after the Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin on Wednesday halted the approval of the President’s ministerial nominees.

The Speaker clarified that a temporary court order has been filed by South Dayi MP, Rockson-Nelson Etse K. Dafeamekpor.

Referring to a letter from the presidency on the approval of the anti-LGBTQI+ Bill due to pending legal applications at the Supreme Court, the Speaker said he cannot also proceed with the approval of new ministers under similar circumstances.

Reacting to the development, Mr Atta Akyea who is a legal practitioner has however stated there was no constitutional provision violated by his letter to Parliament.

“The speaker believes that the president’s letter is an affront to the dignity of parliament and Mr. Speaker is also of the view that that amounts to contempt, the president cannot bring such a letter to parliament and because of that if the president is trying to respect the injunctive processes in the Supreme Court that is up to the president but that is an affront to parliament, most of us believe that that cannot be the case at all.

“A law-abiding, law-respecting president cannot be held to ransom. Even if he has made an error, you cannot find anywhere in the constitution that the president has violated. There is no provision in the constitution that offends against the letters from the office of the president,” he stated in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

ALSO READ: