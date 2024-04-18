The Ghana Baptist Convention has urged President Akufo-Addo to approve the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (Anti-LGBTQ+) to define the country’s stance on homosexuality.

Although Parliament passed the anti-LGBTQ+ bill in February 2024, the bill has faced setbacks, with the President citing his inability to sign it due to a legal challenge.

Speaking JoyNews, the President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, Rev Dr Charles Ampofo emphasised the church’s opposition to the act.

He maintained that, President Akufo-Addo should sign the bill, as the concept of LGBTQ is unacceptable in the country.

“The issue of LGBTQ and others is a very crucial thing to us, not because we love it, but because we hate it. We don’t want to apply our lives to the Bible, but the Bible teaches us how to live and we believe that the Bible instructs us and directs us to live, it ordains that is a male to a female and a female to a male, that’s all that we know. Anything outside that for me and for Ghana Baptist Convention is anti-bible.

You know this bill has been passed and I believe it rests with the President. We are praying that this bill would be signed so that it will be a law,” he said.

ALSO READ: