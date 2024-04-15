Human rights advocate, Texas Kadir Moro has staged a one-man protest against some portions of the Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill also known as the Anti-LGBTQ Bill.

Emotionally charged Texas wielded placards with various inscriptions and quotes from the Bible on Monday morning.

He marched from Obra Spot at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Independence Square to express his displeasure with the Bill.

He acknowledges that homosexuality frowns on the values and norms of the Ghanaian culture and made biblical and Quran references.

To Texas who wore only pink boxer shorts, the jail term clause for people who identify with the gay community is high-handed and must be reconsidered.

He has therefore appealed to President Akufo-Addo to ask Parliament to make the necessary amendment when the Bill reaches his desk before assenting.

Adom News‘ Kodwo Mensah Aboroampa reported that, about 15 police officers were present to provide him protection and also ensure free traffic flow.

Texas has announced plans to embark on another demo in Kumasi on April 30 and return to Accra for a mammoth one on June 4, 2024.

ALSO READ: