Renowned singer and songwriter, Abiana has said she would have loved to secure a nomination in the Best Music Video of the Year category for her song “Far Away” at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

She believes that, her video deserved recognition because a lot was invested in crafting an exceptional music video for the song.

However, Abiana in an interview with Graphic Showbiz expressed gratitude for the nominations she has received.

She opines that, her hard work throughout the year makes her deserving of victory in the Best Female Vocalist of the Year, EP/Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Highlife of the Year categories.

“Ideally, I would love to win everything. I worked extremely hard during the year under review and I hope to grab everything. I would have loved to get as many nominations as possible but I am content with what I have been given and I am extremely grateful,” the singer said.

Discussing her nominations, Abiana expressed a heartfelt desire to secure the EP/Album of the Year award.

“The EP is very close to her heart and it would be a great honor to win the award,” she said.

Abiana says she remains hopeful and determined to make an impact at the prestigious awards event.

The TGMA 2024 ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on June 1st.

