Ghanaian singer, Abiana, has taken to social media to mourn her mother after she passed away on July 14, 2021.

According to the VGMA22 Vocalist of the Year, she wanted to keep it away from social media but she had no alternative than to “let it all out”.

Feeling broken, the Adun Lei hitmaker wrote:

Sharing this has been very hard for me, I was hoping my dear mum would wake up so I wouldn’t have to share this news with you, but I am told it gets less painful when I am able to share.

So I come to you all broken, consumed by grief, unable to celebrate my recent wins and even push my latest single because on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 death laid her cold hands over my dear mother and snatched her from us.

My Angel, my backbone, my number one cheerleader, my everything . God this is hard! Eiiii Maama Hmmmmm.

