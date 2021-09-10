Award-winning songstress, Abiana, has finally laid to rest her late mother, Esther Mawusi Kofitse, following her sad departure on the 14th of July after a short illness.

It could be recalled that the VGMA22 Female Vocalist of the Year, shared the heartbreaking news on her Instagram page on July 21, 2021.

She wrote:

Sharing this has been very hard for me. I was hoping my dear mum would wake up so I wouldn’t have to share this news with you, but I am told it gets less painful when I am able to share.

So I come to you all broken, consumed by grief, unable to celebrate my recent wins and even push my latest single because, on Wednesday, July 14th 2021 death laid her cold hands over my dear mother and snatched her from us. My Angel, my backbone, my number one cheerleader, my everything. God, this is hard! Eiiii Maama Hmmmmm.

In a solemn yet classic setting, the singer and her family organised a befitting burial at Transitions Funeral Home on the 4th of September for her 61-year-old late mother who happened to be a Fire Service person.

In sharing her fondest memory of her mum, the ‘Me and You’ crooner stated:

My fond memory of her was always calling me on phone to sing for her Ooh. She was always yelling, ‘Are you a housefly? Sing louder, from your stomach.’

I remember she taking me to one of my music auditions in Koforidua. Unfortunately, we had an accident. My mum didn’t flinch, rather, she made sure she took me to the place of the audition then later left with our driver to go sort out the accident issue. She put me first, and for that, I have been always grateful.

Her remains were taken to her hometown, Kedzi in the Volta Region where she was finally buried.

Check out photos from the ceremony below:

