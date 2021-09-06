It was a sad moment for family and friends when they laid Police Constable Sandra Asiedu, who was allegedly killed by her lover, to rest.

The solemn ceremony took place over the weekend at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

Clad in red and black mourning attire, footage from the ceremony shows mourners in a somber mood at the funeral grounds.

It was an emotional moment as her mother, who wore white and black cloth, wept uncontrollably.

All attempts by other mourners to console her proved futile as the mortal remains were laid in state.

Scores of personnel from the Ghana Police Service were in attendance to commiserate with the family.

One Louis Asante is suspected to have murdered Police Constable Asiedu on August 2, as the two, according to reports, were lovers.

The deceased was stationed at the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters.

Police investigations so far have revealed that the suspect at a point attempted suicide but was unsuccessful at his Obuasi residence.