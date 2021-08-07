The property of Police Constable Sandra Asiedu, alleged to have been killed by her lover, has been transferred from Damongo to Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

The belongings were conveyed in an operation calm live pick-up on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

This was at a time the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters held a one-week observation in her honour.

Meanwhile, her body was also delivered to the bereaved family on Thursday, August 5, by the Savannah Regional Police Command.

funeral poster of constable sandra

The Regional Police Commander, DCOP Enock Adetwum Bediako, stated that due to the family’s demand, the remains could not be sent to the Police Hospital in Accra for autopsy.

According to him, the family wishes to celebrate the one-week passing of their beloved, slated for Thursday, August 12, hence the request.

One Louis Asante is suspected to have murdered Police Constable Asiedu on August 2, as the two, according to reports, were lovers.

Police investigations so far have revealed that the suspect at a point attempted suicide but was unsuccessful at his Obuasi residence.

