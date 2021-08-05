The one-week observation for female police constable, Sandra Asiedu, reportedly stabbed to death by her lover has been scheduled for Saturday, August 7, 2021.

The event is expected to take place at the Savannah Regional Police headquarters in strict adherence to the covid-19 safety protocols.

The deceased, who was with the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters, was found dead with visible wounds on August 2, 2021.

She is said to have been found in her room, dressed in boxer shorts and a lady’s vest.

She laid in a prone position dead with bloodstains all over her chest and neck and a kitchen knife was found on the floor close to the bed.

RELATED:

Meanwhile, Joseph Asante, the father of the suspect, Louis Asante is in police custody to assist with investigations.

The police believe that Mr Asante aided his son to escape arrest, hence their action.

Read details of the one-week celebration below: