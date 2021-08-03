The father of suspect Louis Asante, alleged to have stabbed to death a female police constable, Sandra Aseidu, has been arrested.

Joseph Asante, whose son is currently at large, was picked by the Obuasi Police on Tuesday.

The Obuasi Divisional Police Commander, Joseph Nyaba, confirmed the arrest to Adom News‘ correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo.

Chief Supt Nyaba said the police believe that Mr Asante aided his son to escape arrest, hence their action.

He revealed weedicide, a rope, knife, and blade believed to have been used in killing the police constable were retrieved from the suspect’s room.

The deceased was with the Savannah Regional Police Headquarters and was stabbed to death by her purported lover.

The said lover is a civilian she had been in an intimate relationship with since she assumed office at Damongo.

She was found dead, Monday, August 2 with visible stab wounds.

She is said to have been found in her room, dressed in boxer shorts and ladies vest while lying in prone position dead with bloodstains all over her chest and neck and a kitchen knife was found on the floor close to the bed.