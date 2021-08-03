A 48-year-old man, who shot and killed his partner at Asuofia Asamang in the Ashanti Region over threat of divorce, has died.

Bashiru Naniyabi died hours after being rushed to the hospital for attempting to commit suicide.

He is believed to have taken in a poisonous substance minutes after committing the heinous crime.

Mr Naniyabi shot and killed 39-year-old Ama Vida, Monday night, in the presence of his four children.

The daughter of the deceased lady could not hold back her tears as she narrates that the incident happened after a wild argument.

She said he pulled a gun and threatened to shoot. Despite screams from the children to spare their mother, he pulled the trigger.

She told Adom News’ Nana Awuku that after he shot and killed their mother, he aimed the gun at her, but she was quick to flee.

He locked himself indoors, in an attempt to commit suicide by poisoning but was saved by some neighbours.

He was arrested by the police at Asuofua but later sent to the hospital for treatment.

He died at the Asuofua Government Hospital.

Station officer, Chief Inspector Ebenezer Offei, said the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital mortuary.

