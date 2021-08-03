Annor Walker
The Head Coach for the Black Star B, Daniel Annor Walker, has invited 43 players for the Black Stars B camping in line with their upcoming assignments.

They are made up of seven Hearts of Oak and four Kotoko players.

Others were drawn from Ebusua Dwarfs, Karela United, Accra Great Olympics, Dreams FC and Ashantigold, among others.

The invited players are expected to report to the ‘Ghanaman’ Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Check out the full list below:

Goal KeepersRichard AttahHearts of Oak
 Razak AbaloraAsante Kotoko
 Danlard IbrahimKing Faisal
 Stephen KwekuRichard BaidooOlympicsKarela fc
Right BackFatawu MohammedHearts of Oak
 Philemon BaffourDreams FC
 Simon MarteyEbusua Dwarfs
Left BackIbrahim ImoroAsante Kotoko
 Dennis KorsahEbusua Dwarfs
 Yakubu ShaibuKotoku Royals
Center BackRashid MohammedEleven Wonders
 Robert AddoHearts of Oak
 Konadu YiadomWAFA
 Ismail Abdul GaniuAsante Kotoko
 Ibrahim AbdlahTerry YegbeDreams FCVision FC
Defensive midfieldBenjamin Afutu KoteyHearts of Oak
 Razak KasimOlympics
 George AsamoahEbusua Dwarfs
 Maxwell ArthurDreams FC
Central MidfieldSalifu MoroBechem United
 David Abagna SandanAshantigold
Offensive MidfieldGladson AwakoOlympics
 Salifu IbrahimHearts of Oak
 Augustine BoakyeWAFA
 Rashid NorteyMedeama SC
 Frederick Ansah BotchwayHearts of Oak
WingersJonah AttuquayeLegon Cities
 Enock AsubontengWAFA
 Emmanuel GyamfiAsante Kotoko
 Samuel Ashie QuayeOlympics
 Daniel Barnie AfriyieHearts of Oak
 Victor OduroDreams FC
 Augustine BoakyeKotoku Royals
AttackersKwame PeprahKing Faisal
 Diawise TaylorKarela United
 Stephen AmankonaBerekum Chelsea
 Maxwell Abbey QuayeOlympics
 Prince Opoku AgyemangMedeama SC
 Abdul Rauf SalifuAlhassan SiisuAccra LionsSteadfast fc
AttackersPrince OwusuBibiani Gold stars




