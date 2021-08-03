The Head Coach for the Black Star B, Daniel Annor Walker, has invited 43 players for the Black Stars B camping in line with their upcoming assignments.

They are made up of seven Hearts of Oak and four Kotoko players.

Others were drawn from Ebusua Dwarfs, Karela United, Accra Great Olympics, Dreams FC and Ashantigold, among others.

The invited players are expected to report to the ‘Ghanaman’ Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Check out the full list below: