The Head Coach for the Black Star B, Daniel Annor Walker, has invited 43 players for the Black Stars B camping in line with their upcoming assignments.
They are made up of seven Hearts of Oak and four Kotoko players.
Others were drawn from Ebusua Dwarfs, Karela United, Accra Great Olympics, Dreams FC and Ashantigold, among others.
The invited players are expected to report to the ‘Ghanaman’ Soccer Centre of Excellence at Prampram on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.
Check out the full list below:
|Goal Keepers
|Richard Attah
|Hearts of Oak
|Razak Abalora
|Asante Kotoko
|Danlard Ibrahim
|King Faisal
|Stephen KwekuRichard Baidoo
|OlympicsKarela fc
|Right Back
|Fatawu Mohammed
|Hearts of Oak
|Philemon Baffour
|Dreams FC
|Simon Martey
|Ebusua Dwarfs
|Left Back
|Ibrahim Imoro
|Asante Kotoko
|Dennis Korsah
|Ebusua Dwarfs
|Yakubu Shaibu
|Kotoku Royals
|Center Back
|Rashid Mohammed
|Eleven Wonders
|Robert Addo
|Hearts of Oak
|Konadu Yiadom
|WAFA
|Ismail Abdul Ganiu
|Asante Kotoko
|Ibrahim AbdlahTerry Yegbe
|Dreams FCVision FC
|Defensive midfield
|Benjamin Afutu Kotey
|Hearts of Oak
|Razak Kasim
|Olympics
|George Asamoah
|Ebusua Dwarfs
|Maxwell Arthur
|Dreams FC
|Central Midfield
|Salifu Moro
|Bechem United
|David Abagna Sandan
|Ashantigold
|Offensive Midfield
|Gladson Awako
|Olympics
|Salifu Ibrahim
|Hearts of Oak
|Augustine Boakye
|WAFA
|Rashid Nortey
|Medeama SC
|Frederick Ansah Botchway
|Hearts of Oak
|Wingers
|Jonah Attuquaye
|Legon Cities
|Enock Asubonteng
|WAFA
|Emmanuel Gyamfi
|Asante Kotoko
|Samuel Ashie Quaye
|Olympics
|Daniel Barnie Afriyie
|Hearts of Oak
|Victor Oduro
|Dreams FC
|Augustine Boakye
|Kotoku Royals
|Attackers
|Kwame Peprah
|King Faisal
|Diawise Taylor
|Karela United
|Stephen Amankona
|Berekum Chelsea
|Maxwell Abbey Quaye
|Olympics
|Prince Opoku Agyemang
|Medeama SC
|Abdul Rauf SalifuAlhassan Siisu
|Accra LionsSteadfast fc
|Attackers
|Prince Owusu
|Bibiani Gold stars