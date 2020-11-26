A former Nania FC coach believes with his experience in coaching, he can be at the helm of affairs.

Annor Walker at the helm of affairs at Great Olympics has led the team to accumulate four points out of two games after sharing points with Medeama SC and beating Legon Cities by three goals.

Speaking to Adom FM’s Kobby Stonne in an exclusive interview, he revealed his wish to coach any of the national teams in Ghana.

“Seriously, I also feel that if I am given the opportunity to coach any of the national teams, I can show what I can do,” he said.

He, however, revealed he sometimes get disappointed about not getting the opportunity to coach any of national teams. He believes he has the pedigree to coach the national teams.

“Sometimes it’s painful but I have nothing to say. I hope in the near future they will recognise my good works and give me the opportunity,” he said.

Coach Walker joined Olympics as head coach in February 2020 after former coach Prince George Kwoffie handed his resignation letter to the club during the 2019/2020 season.

Great Olympics are top on the Ghana Premier League log after match-week two.