The Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) has granted amnesty to students who are yet to graduate between 2013 and 2020.

A statement from the institution noted the decision was arrived at after an academic board meeting on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

The school said the amnesty will last for three years with registration of courses to begin from December 1 and end on December 18, 2020, at the academic registry.

In addition, the affected students are expected to make an approved payment at all Fidelity Bank branches nationwide between January 1 and 4, 2021.

