The boring evenings of the North Dzorwulu campus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) came alive last Friday when the Alumni trooped to mark the 2022 homecoming.

They were greeted with a “Welcome Home” banner at the entrance and hugs from old friends and coursemates.

Friday’s event was the climax of the week-long activities organised by the PR Boys in collaboration with the Alumni Association.

It was on the theme, The communications Professional: A view of yesterday, a sense of tomorrow.

A member of the planning committee, Jackson Osei Ntiamoah, reiterated the purpose of the event was to foster togetherness among alumni for the benefit of the institute.



He further stated that the activities also aimed at maintaining alumni relationships for networking purposes and also to provide mentorship for continuing students.



On August 20, there was a fiercely contested football Gala at the Ghana Prisons Park and after long hours of sweet rivalry and on target penalties and decisive goals, the 2020 year group led by Philip Sarbah alias Gbevu came victorious.



Continuing students had a swell of a time when they had an opportunity to meet established communicators who are working in the industry as they gleaned nuggets of wisdom from them.

The likes of Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Dr Ibrahim Awal Mohammed, Communications Consultant and President of the GIJ alumni; Gayheart Mensah, and Mamavi Goh, Public Relations Officer at the Forestry Commission, TV3’s Johnnie Hughes and Komla Adom, Multimedia Group’s Kwaku Peprah were present.

Others included; Umaru Sanda Amadu of Citi FM and TV, Dr Ernest Koranteng, sport journalist; Saddick Adams, the Rector; Prof Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice Rector Professor Eric Opoku Mensah and senior lecturer; Mac Kwame.



Dr Awal in his address encouraged students to take advantage of opportunities in and outside school to better themselves.

In response to a student’s question on how to deal with stress, he implored students to make good use of their time and be focused on achieving the best instead of the stress.

Kofi Atiemo, a member of the planning committee, shared the sustainable vision of the Alumni Association of making the Homecoming an annual event.

Prof Kwansah-Aidoo applauded the group for their wonderful initiative and encouraged them to invite their colleagues on board.

Speaking on the merger of the institute with other institutes to become UNIMAC University of Media, Arts and Communications(UNIMAC), he stated that for many Alumni, G.I.J will still be the home they will return to since the various institutes making up the university will maintain some level of autonomy.

GIJ Rector, Prof Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo

For many continuing students, the homecoming is a fulfilment of their dream of meeting their mentors of the inky fraternity while it provided an opportunity for Alumni to pat each other’s back with “Long time no see’s” while dancing to electrifying live band tunes and sipping fine wines.