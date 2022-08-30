A senior lecturer at the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, says Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM is not fit to be part of the media fraternity in Ghana.

According to him, the decision by Management of the station to yield to a directive by the Manhyia Palace to halt its broadcast, brings its independence into question.

In a Facebook post over the weekend, Professor Gyampo explained that, the media, which is the ‘Fourth Estate of the Realm’, is a sovereign institution, which must not yield to the control of anybody.

He, therefore, criticised the Management of Oyerepa FM for closing down on the back of a ‘suggestion’ from the Manhyia Palace to do so.

“In the current impasse between some chiefs and a radio station, I believe that, regardless of the tone used, the chiefs only suggested the shutdown of Oyerepa FM. But the owners accepted the suggestion with alacrity, out of fear,” Professor Gyampo wrote.

He continued: “The media is the Fourth Estate of the Realm and Oyerapa FM could have respectfully ignored the suggestion and reported their fear of attacks to the Police for protection.

“For not doing this, Oyerepa FM and it’s Management are not fit to be counted part of the Fourth Estate of the Realm for their demonstration of morbid fear.”

He then emphasised that, “Any blame for the closure of the radio station should therefore be laid at the doorstep of the radio station owners for being weak.”

Meanwhile, the Kumasi Traditional Council has granted permission to the Management of Oyerepa FM to resume operation.

This is the outcome of deliberations held on Monday, August 29, three days after the radio station was shut down.