The 2022 graduation ceremony of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) was brought to a halt after the rains disrupted the event.

The first session of the 15th congregation, which took place at the School’s North Dzorwulu campus on Thursday, was put on hold as students ran to nearby auditoriums to seek cover.

This sparked agitations amongst the graduating students who levelled accusations and blame on the Institute’s management for what they termed as poor organisation.

ALSO READ:

In video footages that have since gone viral on social media, some students are heard chanting the popular ‘Arise Ghana Youth’ song to register their displeasure over the development.

Come rain or shine, some graduates of the Ghana Institute of Journalism jubilate during the school’s 15th congregation.

🎉📸🎓#GIJ #GIJCongregation. pic.twitter.com/bvXeLuPloh — Radio Univers 105.7FM (@univers1057fm_) April 21, 2022

While some students sought refuge under their umbrellas, others had their wet graduation gowns folded.

Meanwhile, Police officials are on the ground to ensure calm is restored.

Below are some reactions of students:

Small rain e dey fall, GIJ graduants cannot graduate, eii 😂😂 — Elvis Ten Haag 🇬🇭 (@Kayjnr10) April 21, 2022