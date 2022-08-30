A yet-to-be-identified man has jumped off from the Tamale Interchange, in the Northern Region.

It is believed the middle-aged man, who many say is mentally challenged, attempted suicide on the interchange.

The incident is said to have occurred on Monday following which a video has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the man was captured flying over from the interchange amid loud screams from bystanders.

He was reportedly rushed to the Tamale Central Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.