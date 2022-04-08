The Northern Regional Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Chief Superintendent Mahmud Yussif, has warned residents of the Tamale metropolis and its environs that the newly constructed Tamale interchange is pedestrian-unfriendly.

According to him, residents will be risking their lives should they refuse to desist from using the overpass of the interchange.

“Looking at the nature of the project it is pedestrian-unfriendly and completely not meant for pedestrians only for vehicles. Even our motorbikes are not allowed to use it, it was constructed to ease traffic in the central business district.”

Information gathered by DGN Online suggests that children have started using the overpass of the interchange as a playground.

Other persons have been seen walking on top of the overpass even though it is meant for vehicles.

Reports suggest that one person allegedly fell off the overpass days after it was commissioned.

The MTTD Commander disclosed that police personnel will be sent around to educate residents as to the usage of the interchange.

“We will go there physically to help educate people and direct people as to what to do and what not to do when you get to the interchange.”

He appealed to residents to adhere to the traffic rules along the interchange to avoid any accidents.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on March 29, 2022, commissioned the Tamale interchange in the Northern region.

The Tamale interchange is the first of its kind in the Northern Region and will not only improve trade and regional integration because of the proximity to neighboring Burkina Faso but also improve traffic management in Tamale.

The interchange has about a 1.1km bridge including ramps, drainage works, streetlights, and 10km of asphalt overlay around it.

President Akufo-Addo instructed the Ministry of Roads and Highways to collaborate with the Regional Coordinating Council(RCC) and the Tamale Metropolitan Assembly to develop the prime line to befit the status of the interchange.

“The Ministry of Roads and Highways must ensure the maintenance of the Tamale interchange over the design period. I appeal to the users of the facility especially drivers to adhere to the various road safety measures put in place for the safe usage of the facility. The modernization of Ghana is gradually gathering momentum and I entreat all Ghanaians to join hands to build the Ghana we want.”