Workers of Sinohydro Company working on the ongoing Tamale Interchange have declared a strike over conditions of service.

The workers have accused the company of a deliberate refusal to pay arrears, poor salary coupled with disrespect by management staff.

The striking workers said this in an interview with Adom News on Thursday.

According to them, the company is owing the workers three months risk allowance, their demand for an increment of their 20 Ghana cedis daily mark, including one-year redundancy fees, which are in arrears of six months.

The angry Sinohydro workers also complained of over-taxing by the company which is in a range of about GH¢300.00 at the end of every month.

President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo cut the sod for the project in March 2019 for the construction of the Tamale Interchange through a barter arrangement at a cost of US$2 billion.

This included some priority infrastructure projects to be delivered across the country, in exchange for the delivery of Ghanaian manufactured aluminium products to Sinohydro.

As of January 31, this year work on the interchange was 60 per cent complete, with assurance that it will be completed by July 31, 2021.

The interchange is about one kilometer long, links the road leading from the Dakpema Palace through to the Central Taxi Rank and Central Market intersection and the Sakasaka road.

Among the works completed are the retaining walls for both the northern and southern sections of the interchange, the piles under bridge works and pile caps under the bridge, while the piers under the bridge works and box Girder are almost completed.